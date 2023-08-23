Sunny Deol gets emotional as ‘Gadar 2’ enters Rs 400 crore club

Mumbai: Tara Singh a.k.a Sunny Deol got emotional as his recent release ‘Gadar 2’ entered the Rs 400 crore club. The actor on Wednesday posted a video on social media.

Sunny could not keep calm to express his feeling recorded a video while sitting in a flight. He just took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love.

In the video, Sunny said “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, “Sunny Paaji Thank You too also for giving us a all time blockbuster movie we fan’s are very happy. Paaji you are looking tired take some rest . Waheguru Ji bless you .”

Some users appreciated the gesture of Sunny Deol.

“Great gesture PAAJI ..1st time seeing an actor thanking audience after the success of the movie,” another commented.

Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details and wrote, “400 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 begins its momentous journey to ₹ 500 cr Club… Is a ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding to its big, fat total… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 400.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Since being released, ‘Gadar 2’ is unstoppable at the box office, as it set a new record dawrfing the collections of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ on the second Monday.

Taking to Twitter handle on Tuesday, Taran Adarsh shared, “CROSSES ‘DANGAL’, NEXT ‘KGF 2’… #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon… Crosses lifetime biz of #Dangal… Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 388.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

‘Gadar 2’ is running with houseful boards on single screens across the country, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’.

On Monday, Sunny Deol’s film also created history on Weekend 2.

“‘GADAR 2’ CREATES HISTORY, SETS NEW RECORD… #Gadar2 has DEMOLISHED the Weekend 2 [Fri to Sun] total of TOP 5 highest grossing #Hindi films by a wide margin… #Gadar2: ₹ 90.47 cr Vs [1] #Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 cr [2] #Baahubali2: ₹ 80.75 cr [3] #KGF2: ₹ 52.49 cr [4] #Dangal: ₹ 73.70 cr [5] #Sanju: ₹ 62.97 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version ONLY,” Adarsh post read.

In fact, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore on August 15.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2′ is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

‘Gadar 2’ follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.