Sunny Deol omits SRK from Karan Deol’s wedding guest list?

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18th, 2023. Several videos and photos of the wedding festivities have been doing rounds on internet and glimpses of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra having a jolly good time too are going viral.

The couple hosted their wedding reception on the same date as their wedding at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. As expected the reception was a star-studded event with big celebrities from the industry making appearances, from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Anupam Kher to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Kapil Sharma.

With all the big names in the industry being present at the event, netizens are wondering where Shah Rukh Khan was.

SRK and Sunny who co-starred in Yash Chopra’s movie Darr never got along with each other. The film received critical acclaim for the actor’s performances and the dialogues and songs are still loved by all generations. Shah Rukh and Sunny played the roles of the antagonist and the lead respectively, apparently didn’t get along with each other in real life as well.

While shooting the climax of the movie Sunny had a creative argument with Yash Chopra, hence the actor never worked with the celebrated director or Shah Rukh ever again.

Even though there is no official confirmation about the reason, netizens are speculating about the distance between the actors as the reason why King Khan was missing from the event.

Sunny Deol is also making headlines for the upcoming revival of his movie Gadar. Gadar 2 is set to be released on 11th August 2023. Gadar 2 has brought back the original cast and crew of the 2001 film. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles.