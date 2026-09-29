Sunny Leone grooves to marfa with Hyderabadis, watch viral video

Hyderabad: When the Marfa beats drop, standing still is hardly an option! Sunny Leone got a taste of that energy during an event in Hyderabad, where she joined the celebrations as Ali Merchant played his Hyderabadi Marfa mix.

Ali shared a video of the moment on Instagram, showing Sunny enjoying the music in a sparkling red outfit. With her hands raised and a smile on her face, the actress joined in as the audience packed the space around the stage, several holding up their phones to capture the action.

The clip brings together a familiar local sound, a lively crowd and a Bollywood star clearly enjoying the atmosphere. But for Ali, Sunny’s reaction was only one part of what made the evening memorable.

“Dropped my Hyderabadi Marfa and watching Sunny Leone vibe to it was a moment I honestly didn’t expect,” he wrote.

According to Ali, the energy shifted when the audience recognised the sound. He said the crowd immediately connected with the music, with the whole room moving to the Marfa.

The performer also reflected on what it meant to play music associated with the city in front of a Hyderabad audience. In his caption, he described the connection as something special, adding that seeing Sunny enjoy the moment alongside the crowd made the experience even more memorable.

Calling the evening “one for the books,” Ali invited followers to comment “marfa” for the full version of his mix.

While Sunny brought the star power, Ali’s post gives plenty of credit to the audience. Between the raised hands, phones recording and the actress joining the fun, the clip captures a celebration that needed little encouragement once the Hyderabadi beats took over.