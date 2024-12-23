‘Sunny Leone wife of Johnny Sins’ cons Chhattisgarh welfare scheme of Rs 10K

A man in Chhattisgarh defrauded the state government of nearly Rs 10,000 by applying to a women’s welfare scheme under Sunny Leone’s name. The portal also reflects adult film star Johnny Sins as the husband of the beneficiary.

The Mahtari Vandan Yojana was a poll promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2023 Assembly elections. Under the scheme, women of the economically weaker section (EWS) over the age of 21 are eligible for a monthly payment of Rs 1000 in their bank account.

The man identified as Virendra Joshi hails from Talur, a village in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh and has been receiving Rs 1000 aid every month since March this year.

District collector, Haris S has ordered the women and child development department to probe the matter. An FIR has been registered against the man and his bank accounts have been frozen to recover the misappropriated funds.

To apply for the scheme, the required documents are verified by an Anganwadi worker who then forwards the details to her supervisor. Investigation is being done to determine how Joshi’s application as a beneficiary was cleared.

As of now, the Mahtari Vandan Yojana has 70 lakh beneficiaries and Rs 5000 crore have been transferred to the beneficiary’s accounts since the inception of the scheme.