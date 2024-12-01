Sunny Leone’s event in Hyderabad cancelled, police ensure order

Hyderabad: A highly anticipated DJ event featuring Bollywood actress Sunny Leone at Illusion Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, was abruptly cancelled on Saturday night, November 30 due to police intervention.

The event, which was set to take place from 11 pm to 12:30 am, had attracted nearly 500 attendees who purchased tickets through BookMyShow.

The Jubilee Hills police denied permission for the event, citing procedural lapses as the reason for their decision. Despite this, the organizers proceeded with plans to host Sunny Leone, hoping to circumvent the police’s ruling.

Heavy police presence at venue

Heavy police presence was deployed at the venue to ensure compliance with the cancellation order.

As attendees began arriving at the pub at 8 pm, many were unaware of the developing situation. In a last-minute attempt to address the growing tension, organizers released a video claiming that the event was cancelled due to Sunny Leone’s ill health.

This announcement left many ticket holders frustrated, as they had invested significant amounts in their tickets.

To maintain order, approximately 100 police personnel remained stationed near the venue until 1 am, confirming that the event would not take place.

The situation eventually de-escalated, allowing police to vacate the area without further incident.

Discontent among attendees was evident as they expressed their anger over the unexpected cancellation and the circumstances surrounding it.