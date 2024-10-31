Sunrisers Hyderabad retain Pat Cummins, Travis Head; check list of released players

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), runners-up of the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) season announced their retention and release list on Thursday, October 31 ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

SRH has retained key players, including skipper Pat Cummins, Australian teammate Travis Head, and South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen. Other retained Indian stars include Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Further, Sunrisers Hyderabad has released several players as they prepare for the auction. The list of released players includes:

Mayank Agarwal

Rahul Tripathi

Abdul Samad

Washington Sundar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T Natarajan

Umran Malik

Anmolpreet Singh

Shahbaz Ahmed

Upendra Yadav

Sanvir Singh

Mayank Markande

Jaydev Unadkat

Akash Singh

Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Aiden Markram

Glenn Phillips

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Marco Jansen

Wanindu Hasaranga

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Klaasen becomes most expensive retained player in IPL History

Heinrich Klaasen has set a new benchmark as the most expensive player ever retained by an IPL team ahead of an auction. On Thursday, SRH confirmed his retention for a record-breaking Rs 23 crore, surpassing the previous record of Rs 17 crore paid by Royal Challengers Bangalore to retain Virat Kohli in 2017.

In addition to Klaasen, Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained other key players, including Pat Cummins for Rs 18 crore, Abhishek Sharma for Rs 14 crore, Travis Head for Rs 14 crore, and Nitish Kumar Reddy for Rs 6 crore.

The IPL Schedule for 2025 has not yet been released, but the tournament is expected to begin in March 2025. The BCCI will soon announce the IPL 2025 timetable, detailing the teams qualifying, the number of matches, and the specific dates.

The auction is set to take place in December 2024.

The format will be T20, with a total of 74 matches to be played. In 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the title, becoming the champions.





