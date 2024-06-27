Supercritical thermal power plant in Ramagundam soon: Telangana dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that plans were being formulated to construct a super critical thermal power project in Ramagundam, as adequate land, water and coal were available there. He said that good news on the proposal could be announced soon.

He has assured that if there was a possibility to form a municipal corporation by merging Kothagudem and Palvancha towns, he would bring it the notice of the cabinet.

Bhatti Vikramarka laid foundation stone for the ‘Water Supply Improvement Scheme’ under AMRUT 2.O grants and other developmental programmes at Kothagudem municipality on Thursday.

Later addressing a local meeting, he said that despite several problems, the State government was going to implement Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver for the farmers well before August, and no one could prevent it.

“The previous government borrowed Rs 42,000 crore in the name of Mission Bhagiratha, yet they could not supply drinking water to every household. “In Kothagudem town, there is a need now to spend Rs 150 crore for drinking water supply. Similarly, in Alair of Nalgonda district, the State government would have to spend Rs 150 crore for the same purpose, as the previous government did not spend the funds judiciously,” he said.

He claimed that the leaders who ruled the State for 10 years had looted the treasury and distributed the funds indiscriminately, burdening the State with Rs 7 lakh crore debt.

Referring to the Sitarama Project, Vikramarka criticised the previous BRS government for spending Rs 9,000 crore, yet failing in releasing the water through the project for irrigation.

Also Read Govt to help SHGs purchase buses for use of TGSRTC: Bhatti

“Soon after coming to power, the State government got the details of all the pending projects and identified them as projects that could be completed in six months, one year, three years and five years. These projects would be completed on a priority basis and irrigation would be extended,” he said, assuring that water would be released through Sitarama project soon, and that the link canal to Wyra Project was being planned at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Vikramarka also said that he would negotiate with the management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to seek land for construction of an IT hub in Kothagudem.

To address the traffic problem in Kothagudem town, he said that land acquisition for laying of a by-pass road has been completed.

