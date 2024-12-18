Supercars and bikes stunt show in Hyderabad: Date, tickets

Watch Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and McLarens take over a ramp in India’s first-ever SuperCar CatWalk, get ready to see these stunning machines like never before

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Updated: 18th December 2024 4:27 pm IST
Supercars and bikes stunt show in Hyderabad (Image Source: AI Generated Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Attention, car and bike lovers! Hyderabad is about to host one of the most thrilling automotive events of the year. WhipMantra 3.0 is here, bringing exotic supercars, superbikes, breathtaking bike stunts, and exciting drifting action all under one roof!  

What to Expect  

Here’s why you can’t miss this event: 

Supercar and Superbike Displays  

From the fastest supercars to the meanest superbikes, you’ll find them all here. Don’t forget to check out the vintage car collection too!  

SuperCar CatWalk  

Watch Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and McLarens take over a ramp in India’s first-ever SuperCar CatWalk. Get ready to see these stunning machines like never before.  

Drift Arena  

Feel the adrenaline as professional drifters perform thrilling stunts like burnouts and donuts. Bring your car and join the action to experience the excitement firsthand!  

Get amazed by daring bikers performing flips, spins, and stunts in the air. This show will leave you cheering for more!  

Event Details  

Date: 19th December 2024  Venue: Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad  

Time: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM  Tickets: Starting at Rs. 699  

If you love cars, bikes, or just enjoy a thrilling show, this is an event you can’t miss. Mark your calendar and join the night full of action, speed, and unforgettable memories.

