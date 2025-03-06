Supermarket shut down in UAE for posing risk to public health

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the closure of a supermarket in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, for posing a danger to public health.

Mohammed Akhtar Supermarket LLC, in Abu Dhabi (Musaffah Industrial Area branch), which holds trade licence no. CN-2790260, was found to be in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food safety regulations.

Taking to social media, ADAFSA stated that it had closed the facility due to its failure to meet food safety requirements, resulting in five fines and a suspension of activities. The facility had committed high-risk violations, including the spread of insects and displaying untagged products, which affected food safety.

أصدرت هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية قراراً بالإغلاق الإداري بحق منشأة " سوبرماركت محمد اختر – ذ.م.م – ش.ش.و" في أبوظبي (فرع مصفح الصناعية)، والتي تحمل الرخصة التجارية رقم (CN- 2790260) وذلك لمخالفتها القانون رقم (2) لسنة 2008 في شأن الغذاء بإمارة أبوظبي والتشريعات الصادرة… pic.twitter.com/nXbqyorzYx — هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية (@adafsa_gov) March 5, 2025

The administrative closure order will remain in effect until the facility rectifies the infractions and complies with all relevant food safety standards.

ADAFSA has urged the public to report food establishment violations by calling 800555, enabling ADAFSA inspectors to take the necessary action for ensuring safe food in Abu Dhabi.

In a related move, on 15 February, ADAFSA shut down a Saveway supermarket in Abu Dhabi due to similar food safety violations.

أصدرت هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية قراراً بالإغلاق الإداري بحق منشأة "سوبرماركت سيفوي" في منطقة الخالدية (غرب 6) بأبوظبي، والتي تحمل الرخصة التجارية رقم (CN- 4314510) وذلك لمخالفتها القانون رقم (2) لسنة 2008 في شأن الغذاء بإمارة أبوظبي والتشريعات الصادرة بموجبه، وكذلك… pic.twitter.com/BiWF06vu1V — هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية (@adafsa_gov) February 15, 2025

On February 20, a Emirates Cafe located on Hessa Street in Abu Dhabi was shut down for the same reason.