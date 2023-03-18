Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

In July 2021, Rajinikanth announced that he would disband the Rajini Makkal Mandram, launched for his political entry, and reiterated that he had no intention of involving himself in politics in the future.

Rajnikant visits Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on Saturday

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

A party leader said it was a courtesy visit as the veteran actor has been an ardent supporter of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena.

“It was a non-political meeting between Rajinikanth and Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas welcomed the actor at their residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra.

Aaditya Thackeray, a former minister and sitting MLA, tweeted a picture of his family welcoming Rajinikanth with a bouquet and a shawl.

“An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji ar Matoshree once again,” Aaditya tweeted.

Rajinikanth had met Bal Thackeray at Matoshree in October 2010.

In July 2021, Rajinikanth announced that he would disband the Rajini Makkal Mandram, launched for his political entry, and reiterated that he had no intention of involving himself in politics in the future.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Thackeray is a constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising NCP and Congress.

