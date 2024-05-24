Superstar Rajinikanth receives UAE golden visa

Chennai: Renowned Tamil actor Rajinikanth is the latest Indian celebrity to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10-year golden visa.
73-year-old actor was handed over the visa by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the DCT, Abu Dhabi government, during an event at the DCT headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, May 23.
In the video, Rajinikanth said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from the Abu Dhabi government. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi government, and also to my good friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support.”
Rajinikanth joins a long list of prominent Indian celebrities who have been granted UAE golden visa.
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Varun Dhawan
- Ranveer Singh
- Farha Khan
- Johny Lever
- Ali Zafar
- Sanjay Dutt
- Mohanlal
- Mammootty
- Sunil Shetty
- Prithviraj Sukumaran
- Sonu Nigam
- Sonu Sood
- Sanjay Kapoor
- Boney Kapoor
- John Abraham
- Tushar Kapoor
- Anshula Kapoor
- R Parthiban
- Trishna Krishnan
- K S Chithra
- Riteish Deshmukh
- Genelia Deshmukh
- Bhushan Kumar
- Divya Kumar
- Javed Akhtar
- Shabana Azmi
- Amala Paul
- Mouni Roy
- Sania Mirza
- Salman Khan
- Allu Arjun
- Urvashi Rautela
UAE golden visa
The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.
These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.
The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.