Superstar Rajinikanth receives UAE golden visa

Chennai: Renowned Tamil actor Rajinikanth is the latest Indian celebrity to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10-year golden visa.

73-year-old actor was handed over the visa by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the DCT, Abu Dhabi government, during an event at the DCT headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, May 23.

In the video, Rajinikanth said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from the Abu Dhabi government. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi government, and also to my good friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support.”

Rajinikanth joins a long list of prominent Indian celebrities who have been granted UAE golden visa.

Shah Rukh Khan

Varun Dhawan

Ranveer Singh

Farha Khan

Johny Lever

Ali Zafar

Sanjay Dutt

Mohanlal

Mammootty

Sunil Shetty

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Sood

Sanjay Kapoor

Boney Kapoor

John Abraham

Tushar Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor

R Parthiban

Trishna Krishnan

K S Chithra

Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh

Bhushan Kumar

Divya Kumar

Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi

Amala Paul

Mouni Roy

Sania Mirza

Salman Khan

Allu Arjun

Urvashi Rautela

UAE golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.