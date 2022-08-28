Supertech twin towers demolished

Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Published: 28th August 2022 11:53 pm IST
Noida: Concrete dust being cleared from a road after the demolition of Supertech twin towers, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Noida: People look at the debris of the demolished Supertech twin towers, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. (PTI Photo)
Noida: People look at the debris of the demolished Supertech twin towers, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. (PTI Photo)
Noida: A worker sprays water from a tanker to wash off concrete dust from a road after the demolition of Supertech twin towers, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

