Supreme Court reserves order on CEC appointment law challenge

The top court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, July 30, reserved its judgment on whether the pleas challenging the law for regulating appointment procedures of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the deputies need to be referred to a larger five-judge bench.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma asked the petitioners and the Centre to file written submissions in this regard.

“We are reserving judgment on the reference. You can provide your written arguments,” the bench said.

Subhan Bakery

The top court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which excludes the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel for appointing election commissioners (ECs).

Under the 2023 Act, the selection committee consists of the prime minister, a Union minister nominated by the prime minister and the leader of opposition or leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.

The PILs said the exclusion of the CJI from the panel undermines the independence of the appointment process.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The law has been challenged by multiple petitioners, including Congress leader Jaya Thakur and the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button