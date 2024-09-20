Supreme Court YouTube channel hacked

In a major security breach, the Supreme Court of India’s YouTube channel was hacked, showcasing content related to cryptocurrency instead of court proceedings.
The hackers posted videos promoting XRP, a cryptocurrency developed by US-based Ripple Labs. A blank video with the title “Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION” is live at present on the hacked channel.
Supreme Court’s YouTube channel is used to provide live streaming of important cases and other matters of public interest.
In a unanimous decision taken by the recent full court meeting headed by then CJI UU Lalit, the top court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings following a path-breaking verdict on the matter in 2018.
The incident came to light when the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a plea from the Muslim side related to the Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi case.
The YouTbe channel recently live streamed the suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.
Videos of earlier hearings have apparently been made private by the hackers.