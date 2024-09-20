Supreme Court YouTube channel hacked

In a major security breach, the Supreme Court of India’s YouTube channel was hacked, showcasing content related to cryptocurrency instead of court proceedings.

The hackers posted videos promoting XRP, a cryptocurrency developed by US-based Ripple Labs. A blank video with the title “Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION” is live at present on the hacked channel.

Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel appears to be hacked and is currently showing videos of US-based company Ripple. pic.twitter.com/zuIMQ5GTFZ — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

Supreme Court’s YouTube channel is used to provide live streaming of important cases and other matters of public interest.

In a unanimous decision taken by the recent full court meeting headed by then CJI UU Lalit, the top court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings following a path-breaking verdict on the matter in 2018.

The incident came to light when the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a plea from the Muslim side related to the Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

The YouTbe channel recently live streamed the suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

Videos of earlier hearings have apparently been made private by the hackers.