Supreme Leader officially endorses Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s President

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday officially endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s President ahead of his formal inauguration on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian was endorsed as the 9th President of the Islamic Republic, based on Article 110 of the Constitution, at a ceremony at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hosseiniye, IRNA reported.

“I endorse His Excellency D. Masoud Pezeshkian as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said a decree by Ayatollah Khamenei, which was read out by the Chairman of his office.In his remarks, Pezeshkian said he has been assigned a heavy responsibility as the Iranian nation has voted for him.

He said that adhering to the law is the only means that help the government resolve problems and fulfil people’s expectations.

Thanking the Supreme Leader for his wisdom which opened the way for the nation’s effective participation and meaningful competition between different political views, he added that interaction between the government and people also helps the country develop, and that his administration intends to achieve the goal by remaining committed to general policies announced by the Supreme Leader.

Unity and adhering to religious values are other key factors as well, Pezeshkian said, giving the pledge that his administration will serve the people as much as it can and will “take no path but the path of justice and fairness”.

Prior to the endorsement, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi gave a briefing about the process of the presidential election.

He said that the election fulfilled the main principles set by law, as it was held without any irregularities in a safe and secure environment, and with people’s participation.

The ceremony was attended by top officials including former Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i.Pezeshkian was elected President in the runoff vote held on July 5, winning against ultraconservative candidate and former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

The runoff was held a week after the first round of the snap presidential election held to choose a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in western Iran on May 19.

The inauguration of Pezeshkian is set to take place on Tuesday with the participation of top Iranian officials and delegates from 70 countries, IRNA reported.

After the ceremony, Pezeshkian took over the presidential office.Interim President Mokhber showed Pezeshkian to his office after the endorsement ceremony.