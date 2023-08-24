Suresh Chavhanke uses Chandrayaan 3 to peddle hate

Suresh Chavhanke, the editor of Sudarshan News who is well known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate speeches, posted a cartoon on X (formerly Twitter) on August 24, Thursday showing Muslims throwing stones at Chandrayaan 3, India’s third lunar exploration project by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In the cartoon, characters wearing Kurta Pajamas and skull caps can be seen throwing stones at the Chandrayaan 3 lander.

The cartoon also includes a display board in Hindi that says, “chand ki Zameen waqf ki milkiyat hai,” translating to “The land on the Moon belongs to Waqf,” mocking the Wakf board.

In one more post, the Sudarshan News editor asked people to post videos of firecracker celebrations in mosques around the country. He used the hashtag ‘Chandramaa par Bhagwa’ (Saffron on Moon).

“After the success of Chandrayaan, there have been videos of fireworks bursting with joy from many temples and gurudwaras. If anyone has video of bursting of firecrackers in the mosque then send it. Show the news of brotherhood… #चंद्रमा_पर_भगवा,” he said.

The success of the ISRO’s lunar project was celebrated by people from across the country irrespective of religion, caste, and creed in diverse expressions of joy.