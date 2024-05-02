Suresh Raina’s cousin killed in road accident in Dharamshala

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri, said the incident took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday near Himachal Timber in Gaggal.

Press Trust of India | Published: 2nd May 2024 7:14 pm IST
Representative Image by siasat.com

Dharamshala: Former cricketer Suresh Raina’s cousin was killed in a hit-and-run incident, which also claimed the life of another man riding the same scooter, police said on Thursday.

Saurabh Kumar, Raina’s maternal cousin, and his friend Shubham from Kuthman died in a collision with a car near Gaggali airport on Wednesday, they said.

According to the police, the driver of the car, Sher Singh, was responsible for the collision.

He had fled the scene but with the help of the CCTV footage, which captured the incident, Singh was later arrested in Mandi, they added.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

