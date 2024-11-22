Surge in communal incidents in India: 673 cases reported by Oct, only 47 FIRs filed

Violence against the Christian community across India has reached alarming levels with 673 incidents reported on the United Christian Forum (UCF) helpline by the end of October 2024.

The USCF’s “Violence Monitor Report 2024” notes a troubling emergence of far-right Hindu organisations’ activities targeting Christian community members by conducting vicious raids or other forms of violence.

January saw 69 acts of violence against Christians while 64 acts of violence were recorded in February, 68 in March, and 96 in September 2024.

Figures statewide

According to UCF, a civil society organisation based in Delhi, violence and discrimination against Christians are on the rise in 23 out of the 28 states in India. Crimes against women were also reported in October including one of sexual violence and attacks on Dalit and tribal Christians.

The largest number of hate crimes have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh with 182 incidents, followed closely by Chhattisgarh with 139 cases reported. Some of the other states that have reported an increasing number of hate crimes include Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Haryana.

In some states, multiple incidents remain undocumented.

The UCF emphasizes that while many reported these incidents, only 47 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, AC Michael, the National Coordinator of the United Christian Forum (UCF), said, “It has become difficult for Christians to practice their faith in India. Violence against Christians has increased across the country,” while providing the figure of the rising violence against Christians across the country.

It was estimated that in 2014 there were less than 100 cases while this number surged to 292 in 2018 and reached approximately 750 in 2023, averaging two attacks daily on Christians.

Forms of violence

The reported incidents encompass various forms of violence, including physical assaults, murder, sexual violence, intimidation and threats, social boycotts, vandalism of religious properties, vandalism of the symbols of faith and disruption of prayer services.

UCF flags concern

The UCF has accused local law enforcement of being inefficient in safeguarding the victims but rather persecuting and targeting them with false allegations related to forced conversions. “The police detain pastors under false allegations of forceful conversion rather than taking action against the perpetrators,” Michael was quoted by Maktoob.

The escalation of violence against Christians is not a new phenomenon in India. The analysis of the data reveals an upward trend from 2014, and every year has seen a rise in the number of incidents. According to information contained in the reports of the UCF, these attacks are started by organised groups and are backed up by some governmental structures.



