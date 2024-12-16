Surpise for fans on Salman Khan’s birthday, guess what?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to celebrate his 59th birthday on December 27, and his fans have every reason to be excited. According to the latest buzz, a special treat awaits Salman’s admirers on his big day. The much-anticipated teaser and poster of his upcoming film “Sikandar” are expected to be unveiled on his special day.

Salman Khan’s Return to the Big Screen

After the success of “Tiger 3” last year, Salman Khan tooka break from the silver screen, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next project. Earlier this year, Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of “Sikandar,” officially announced the film, which will be helmed by celebrated director A.R. Murugadoss, known for his gripping action thrillers.

First Look on Salman’s Birthday?

Insiders reveal that Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to launch the first teaser and poster of “Sikandar” on December 27 to mark Salman’s birthday. The news has already created a massive buzz among fans, who are eager to see the superstar in his new avatar.

Scheduled for a grand Eid 2025 release, “Sikandar” promises to be a high-octane action thriller. South Indian sensation Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing Salman Khan’s love interest in the film, marking her first collaboration with the Bollywood superstar.

Many are counting down to December 27, hoping for an explosive teaser that showcases Salman in his trademark larger-than-life style.