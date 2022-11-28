Surprise entry in Bigg Boss 16: Check contestant name & photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with each passing day. Every year, makers add wild card entries mid-way to make the Salman Khan-hosted show more enticing for the viewers. This year, too there’s a huge surprise for Bigg Boss fans as the first-ever name of a wildcard entry has been revealed.

Sunny Waghchoure In Bigg Boss 16

Yes, you read that right. Sunny Waghchoure of the popular ‘Golden Guys’ duo is set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house soon. Amid the buzz, Sunny himself took to his Instagram and confirmed his entry as the wild card contestant. Sharing the logo of Bigg Boss, he wrote, “FINALLY DREAM COMES TRUE #bigboss16 ENTRY.”

Sunny Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujjar, who call themselves the ‘Golden Guys’ hail from Pune. Going by their Instagram, it seems like the two are obsessed with the yellow metal. According to a GQ India report, Sunny and Bunty wear at least 2.5 to three kilograms of gold jewellery daily. They are also known for having ‘gold-plated’ luxurious cars. Check out the photos below.

It is said that Sunny shares a great bond with rapper MC Stan who is currently locked in Bigg Boss 16. And now, let’s wait and see how tables will turn inside the show after the Golden Guy’s entry. It would be really interesting to see Stan and Sunny’s friendship on national TV.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.