Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry continues to deliver unforgettable dramas, and one show that truly conquered global audiences in 2024 was the superhit Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa. While the lead pair ruled hearts, actors Emmad Irfani (Adeel Ahmed) and Naeema Butt (Rubab Mansoor Khan) also received immense praise for their standout performances.

Now, fans are celebrating a special moment as a new reunion photo of the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars has gone viral on Instagram.

Mustafa – Adeel Reunion in London

Fahad Mustafa and Emmad Irfani, who played the onscreen brothers Mustafa and Adeel, were recently spotted together in London, marking a heartwarming reunion after their year-long onscreen rivalry.

Emmad Irfani shared the picture on Instagram with a playful caption: “Mustafa and Adeel meeting after 1 year of conflict.”

The post immediately ignited excitement among fans, who fondly remembered the intense feud between the two characters that became one of the most gripping arcs of the show.

More about Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Badar Mehmood, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum emerged as one of the biggest Pakistani dramas of recent times. The series achieved massive milestones, including over 1 billion total YouTube views before the finale and multiple episodes crossing 20 million views each

As the reunion photo continues to trend, fans are calling it a nostalgic treat, celebrating the drama that left a lasting mark across the globe.