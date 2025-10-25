Surrendered Maoist on hunger strike critical, CLC demands justice

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) has expressed deep concern over the critical health condition of under-trial political prisoner Dunna Keshava Rao alias Azad, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike inside the Jharpada High Security Prison in Bhubaneshwar in Odisha since October 15.

On the ninth day of his indefinite hunger strike on Friday, October 24, Azad was admitted to the Capital Government Hospital in Bhubaneswar. He has been demanding the establishment of special courts for speedy disposal of all cases filed against him as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Reports indicated that he is suffering from hepatitis, a serious liver-related infection, making his condition extremely precarious.

“It is deeply troubling that while a special court is being constituted at the Srikakulam district court to hear the cases pending against Dunna Keshava Rao in Andhra Pradesh from October 25, there is no information regarding the establishment of a special court in Odisha, where several of his cases are still pending. This delay in implementing the Supreme Court’s directions not only violates the spirit of justice but also prolongs his unlawful incarceration,” read a statement issued by APCLC president Vendangi Chittibabu and general secretary Chiluka Chandra Shekhar on Saturday, October 25.

The CLC demanded that immediate proper medical care be provided to Azad in a well equipped hospital under the supervision of qualified specialists.

It also demanded the Odisha government to promptly establish the special court as directed by the Supreme Court to ensure a speedy and fair trial.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha must act with urgency and responsibility to uphold constitutional rights and human dignity,” CLC demanded.