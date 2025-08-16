Surrogacy scam in Hyderabad: Court rejects bail plea of Dr Namratha

Hyderabad: A sessions court rejected the bail plea of Universal Srushti Fertility Centre owner Dr Namratha, the prime accused in the surrogacy scam, and her son Jayanth Krishna.

According to reports, a hearing of the case was held on August 11, where the police opposed the accused’s bail plea, stating that the investigation was still pending and they were still in the process of collecting evidence and identifying more victims through DNA reports.

They argued that granting bail to the accused would hamper the investigation.

In response, counsel for the accused challenged the credibility of the DNA test reports, saying that they were conducted in a private laboratory. They asked the court to grant bail on humanitarian grounds, informing that Krishna’s wedding was scheduled to take place on August 14.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the bail pleas.

Surrogacy scam in Hyderabad

A fake surrogacy scam was unearthed in Hyderabad on July 26 after a couple filed a complaint at the Gopalapuram police station stating that the baby they had received through the proceedure from Universal Shrushti Fertility Centre was not biologically related to them.

So far, 25 people have been arrested, and several others are coming forward with confessions of being cheated by Dr Namratha.

The accused cheated victims by promising surrogate babies and instead trafficked children to them by exploiting financially vulnerable women.

Considering the gravity of the offence, all cases related to the fake surrogacy scam have been transferred to the Central Crime Station’s special investigation team (SIT) for further investigation.