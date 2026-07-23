Surround Gandhi Bhavan, we will gherao BJP office: Jagga Reddy

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an unconditional apology to the youth of the nation.

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Surround Gandhi Bhavan, we will gherao BJP office: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jagga Reddy took a jibe at Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Ramchander Rao, questioning the latter’s decision about surrounding Gandhi Bhavan when the Union government disallows student protests in the national capital.

“If you target Gandhi Bhavan, we would in turn surround the BJP office,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an unconditional apology to the youth of the nation after the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) unleashed indiscriminate violence on Monday during the peaceful Chalo Sansad protest at Jantar Mantar. “Through NEET paper leaks, the Central government has played with the future of lakhs of students. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” he said.

Subhan Bakery
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