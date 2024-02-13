Muslim bodies object to compulsory Surya Namaskar in Rajasthan schools

A petition has been filed by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the Rajasthan High Court seeking a refrain from the compulsory practice of Surya Namaskar in schools, a recent move by the newly formed BJP-led state government.

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma recently made Surya Namaskar mandatory in all schools from February 15, which also falls on Surya Saptami Day.

This has caused bitterness within the Muslim community who state it’s an outright violation of religious freedom.

On February 12, the state executive of the Jamiat Ulema Hind convened a meeting with other Muslim organisations where a decision to not send Muslim children to schools on February 15 was made.

“No Muslim child will attend school on February 15. This decision will be communicated across mosques in Rajasthan. The state government is trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims,” general secretary of Jamiat Ulama-e-Rajasthan, Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatri said.

The Rajasthan High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday, February 14.