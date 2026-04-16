Suryapet woman attempts suicide over denial of Indiramma house

Hyderabad: A woman attempted suicide by drinking pesticide in front of the Suryapet District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, at a Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika program at Tadvai village of Munagala mandal on Thursday, April 16, alleging she was denied an Indiramma house.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Munagala police station said that the victim, identified as Kota Sunitha, claims that 15 years ago, the then Congress government under YS Rajasekhara Reddy allotted an Indiramma house. However, the amount sanctioned under the scheme was claimed by someone else, leaving her without the benefit.

A woman attempted suicide by drinking pesticide at a Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika program at Tadvai village of Munagala mandal in Suryapet district on Thursday, April 16, over not being allotted an Indirimma house.



Speaking to https://t.co/dXPeUKTeQb, an official from… pic.twitter.com/68q2fmNNt5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 16, 2026

Cut to 2025, her village was chosen as the pilot project for the Indiramma scheme under the present Congress government. The woman claims that revenue officials are refusing to allot her a house, citing the house she was allotted 15 years ago.

Expressing her frustration, she tried committing suicide at the Praja Palana program at Tadvai village on Thursday in the presence of District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar.

“Even after the Collector assured her that an enquiry would be conducted into the matter, she still consumed the pesticide. We quickly took her to the Kodad government hospital and she is currently stable,” the police officer said.