‘Sushant Singh Rajput?’ Viral clip from Asha Bhosle’s funeral shocks fans

Several users pointed out that the unidentified man bears a striking resemblance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 6:00 pm IST
Sushant Singh Rajput and glimpse of Asha Bhosle's funeral
Sushant Singh Rajput and glimpse of Asha Bhosle's funeral (Instagram)

Mumbai: A video from the funeral of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has taken social media by storm, leaving many fans stunned for an unexpected reason. The clip, featuring Vicky Kaushal and the late singer’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, has gone viral, not for the celebrities in focus, but for a young man seen standing in the background.

Several users pointed out that the unidentified man bears a striking resemblance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The similarity quickly caught attention online, with many commenting that they initially mistook him for the actor.

Reactions flooded social media, with users writing things like, “For a moment, I thought it was Sushant,” and “The resemblance is unbelievable.”

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Viral clip from Asha Bhosle's funeral shocks fans.
Viral clip from Asha Bhosle's funeral shocks fans, mistaken for Sushant Singh.
Emotional moment at Asha Bhosle's funeral, fans react to Sushant Singh tribute clip.

As the clip spread, some users claimed the man is cricketer Suyash Prabhudessai, though there has been no official confirmation regarding his identity.

Viral clip from Asha Bhosle's funeral shocks fans, sparking social media reactions.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Her last rites were performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park on April 13. Several prominent names from the film and music industry, including Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and A. R. Rahman, attended the funeral to pay their final respects.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020, continues to be remembered fondly by fans, making the viral moment all the more emotional for many online.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 6:00 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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