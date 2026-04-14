Mumbai: A video from the funeral of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has taken social media by storm, leaving many fans stunned for an unexpected reason. The clip, featuring Vicky Kaushal and the late singer’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, has gone viral, not for the celebrities in focus, but for a young man seen standing in the background.

Several users pointed out that the unidentified man bears a striking resemblance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The similarity quickly caught attention online, with many commenting that they initially mistook him for the actor.

Reactions flooded social media, with users writing things like, “For a moment, I thought it was Sushant,” and “The resemblance is unbelievable.”

As the clip spread, some users claimed the man is cricketer Suyash Prabhudessai, though there has been no official confirmation regarding his identity.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Her last rites were performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park on April 13. Several prominent names from the film and music industry, including Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and A. R. Rahman, attended the funeral to pay their final respects.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020, continues to be remembered fondly by fans, making the viral moment all the more emotional for many online.