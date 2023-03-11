Sushma Seth wins META Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

New Delhi: Stage, film and television actor Sushma Seth will be conferred with the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. She will be felicitated during the award ceremony on March 29 at Kamani Auditorium in the national capital.

Teamwork Arts and Mahindra Group have also announced the jury members — theatre director Amal Allana; theatre and film actress Arundhati Nag; award-winning theatre director Bruce Guthrie; theatre director Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry; Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient actor Mohan Agashe; award-winning theatre artist and actor Shernaz Patel; and Director of India Habitat Centre and President of the Delhi Music Society Sunit Tandon.

The announcements come ahead of the week-long META and Festival to be held from March 23 to 28 in the Capital, during which ten-shortlisted plays will be performed.

Over 400 entries representing languages like Assamese, English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Marwari, and Tamil were received.

This year’s Lifetime Awardee, Sushma Seth started her career in the 1950s, and was a founder member of the Delhi-based theatre group Yatrik. Her first movie was ‘Junoon’ (1978) and is known for her role as ‘dadi’ in the TV soap ‘Hum Log’ that aired in the 1980s.

Jay Shah, Head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to confer the META 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award on Sushma Seth, a veteran of the stage who understands the complexity and nuances of theatre and has in fact lived the craft fully through her vast body of work.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts & Festival Producer, added, “META 2023 will present awards in 14 categories including the Lifetime Achievement Award. The 13 competitive categories are for Best Play, Best Director, Best Stage Design, Best Light Design, Best Innovative Sound Design, Best Costume Design, Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male), Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), Best Original Script, Best Ensemble and Best Choreographer.”