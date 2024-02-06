Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl getting married?

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen is one of the most popular and the most successful actresses in the Indian film industry. The former Miss Universe has been dominating the hearts of millions of her fans for almost three decades now, with her outstanding performances in movies and web series.

She has also been the center of media attention for her personal life, especially her love life with model-actor Rohman Shawl. The couple met on Instagram in 2018 and announced their separation via an Instagram post in 2021. She was later said to be dating businessman Lalit Modi.

Now, as per the latest updates, Sushmita and Rohman have reconciled and are back in a relationship again.

There have been endless speculations and rumors surrounding their wedding plans, which they have both denied on several occasions. Sushmita spoke about the reports of her marriage with Rohman in her interview with Film Companion recently and shared her opinions about the institution of marriage and the need for companionship, friendship, and freedom in a relationship.

Sushmita Sen’s Statement On Marriage

When asked about her wedding plans, Sushmita said “I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don’t give a damn about it. Important to mention it’s only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, including my (Aarya) director (Ram Madhvani) and my producer (Amita Madhvani), who is one of the most beautiful couples I know. But I’m a big believer in companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom is very very important. So I give a damn about freedom,”

Sushmita also shared her equation with Rohman, and how they have had their share of ups and downs but never failed to be friends. She said they all have a lot of respect and love for each other and are very supportive of each other’s dreams and aspirations.