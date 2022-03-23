Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl reunite? See viral video

Mumbai: Is it possible to remain friends with your ex-partner? After looking at Sushmita Sen and her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s bond, it seems like staying on cordial terms with your ex is not a tough task.

On Monday night, Sushmita and her younger daughter Alisah stepped out for a dinner with Rohman in Mumbai.

Several pictures and video clips from their get-together have been doing the rounds on the internet. But what caught everyone’s attention is Rohman’s protective nature for Sushmita.

One of the viral videos shows Rohman protecting Sushmita from the crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of the former Miss Universe.

In the clip, we can see Rohman first helping little girl Alisah to move into the car and then encircling Sushmita with his arms so that no unwanted person touches her until she gets into her vehicle.

Rohman’s gesture has left netizens in awe of the former couple.

“The way Rohman protects her,” a netizen commented.

“So so sweet. The best way to deal with breakups,” another one wrote.

On December 23, Sushmita took to Instagram to announce her break-up with Rohman amid rumours that they had parted ways.

Sharing a selfie also featuring Rohman, she had written, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Rohman had reacted to the post by saying, “Always” along with a heart emoji.

Sushmita and Rohman, who dated for three years, had met through Instagram DMs.