Sushmita Sen to Tabu: 8 Bollywood actresses born in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, known for its rich cultural heritage, iconic landmarks, and delectable cuisine, has always been a city of grandeur. But beyond all this, the City of Nizams has also given Bollywood some of its most talented leading ladies.

While many associate Hyderabad with its royal past and bustling bazaars, not everyone knows that some of B-Town’s biggest stars were born here. Let’s take a look at these Bollywood divas who share a deep-rooted connection with Hyderabad, their birthland.

These 8 Bollywood Actresses Were Born in Hyderabad!

1. Shabana Azmi

Born in Hyderabad, veteran actress Shabana Azmi hails from a family of intellectuals. Her father, Kaifi Azmi, was a renowned poet, while her mother, Shaukat Azmi, was a celebrated theatre artist. With a career spanning over 160 films, Shabana has been a defining figure in both parallel and mainstream cinema, as well as international projects.

2. Sushmita Sen

Though born into a Bengali family, Sushmita Sen spent a significant part of her childhood in Hyderabad, where her father, a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander, was posted. She reportedly completed her schooling at St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad before moving on to make history as Miss Universe 1994.

3. Tabu

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, was born into a Hyderabadi family and spent her formative years in the City of Pearls. She completed her schooling at St. Ann’s High School, Vijayanagar Colony. According to reports, she owns a luxurious five-bedroom house in Jubilee Hills, close to her longtime friend, actor Nagarjuna.

4. Farah Naaz Hashmi

Farah Naaz, the elder sister of Tabu, was also born in Hyderabad. A leading actress of the 1980s and 1990s, she starred in numerous Bollywood films before retiring from acting in 1996. Though she later appeared in a few television serials, she largely stayed away from the limelight.

5. Dia Mirza

Former Miss Asia Pacific and actress Dia Mirza spent much of her childhood in Hyderabad. Her stepfather, Ahmed Mirza, hailed from the city, and she grew up in Banjara Hills. She attended Vidyaranya High School, later enrolling at Nasr School, Khairtabad, before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Ambedkar Open University. Despite her Bollywood success, she remains deeply connected to her Hyderabadi roots.

6. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari belongs to Hyderabad’s royal lineage, being the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad state, and the maternal granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao. She spent a large part of her childhood in her maternal grandmother’s home in the city, carrying forward the grace and elegance of her heritage.

7. Poonam Sinha

Born in Hyderabad into a Sindhi family, Poonam Sinha (née Chandiramani) was crowned Miss Young India in 1968 before making her mark in Bollywood. She acted under the screen name Komal in her early career and later produced films. Married to actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, she has also been actively involved in politics.

8. Payal Rohatgi

Actress and reality TV star Payal Rohatgi was born in Hyderabad on November 9, 1978. Known for her bold personality, she gained fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 2 and was the runner-up in Lock Upp (2022).

From legendary actresses to modern-day stars, Hyderabad has been the birthplace of many talented women who have left an indelible mark on Bollywood.