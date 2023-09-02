Suspect the Centre would go for early Lok Sabha polls: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Ninister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he suspects that the Narendra Modi-lead Central government will go in for early Lok Sabha polls

Returning to Patna on Friday night from Mumbai after attending the two-day INDIA bloc meeting, along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said: “We have a two day meeting in Mumbai and it is highly successful and satisfactory. Everything is fixed now. After the meeting, every leader put their perspective in the press conference. Now, we have to speed up our work for the Lok Sabha election 2024.”

On the calling of a special session of the Parliament, Nitish Kumar said: “The Centre has brought a special session which indicates that they will go for the Lok Sabha election early.”

Asked about One Nation One Election move of the Modi government, Nitish Kumar asked why the Centre has not carried out a census in the country?

“We are doing a caste based census in Bihar. The last census of the country happened in 2011 and the next census was scheduled in 2021. Why has the center not done a census of the country,” he said.

On One Nation One Election, Tejashwi Yadav said all these things are rubbish.

“Today, they are talking about One Nation, One Election, then they will say that only Lok Sabha elections would take place and no Assembly election in states. Then they would say One Nation One Leader, One Nation One Language, One Nation One Religion… All these things are just rubbish. I want to say that they should have One Nation and One Income in the country. Modiji should do economic justice with the people of the country,” he said.

