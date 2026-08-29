Suspected Pakistan drones spotted along LoC in J-K, search on

Some suspected Pakistani drones were flying along the LoC in the Rumlidhara area of the Nowshera sector around midnight on Thursday, August 27, the sources said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Unmanned drone flying in clear blue sky with visible propellers and sensors.
Representational image

Rajouri: Security forces launched a search operation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district following the sighting of suspected Pakistani drones along the border area, official sources said on Friday, August 28.

Some suspected Pakistani drones were flying along the LoC in the Rumlidhara area of the Nowshera sector around midnight on Thursday, August 27, the sources said.

Firing from alert troops forced drones to retreat from the border, they said.

Subhan Bakery

Following unconfirmed reports of suspected movement of an infiltrator along the LoC in the Nowshera sector, security forces launched a search operation in the area on Friday, the sources said.

The operation was aimed at sanitising the forward areas and ruling out any infiltration attempt, they said, adding that security forces and other agencies were maintaining heightened vigil along the LoC.

Earlier this year, suspected drone activity was reported in forward areas of Rajouri and Samba districts, prompting security forces to launch search operations. PT COR/AB AB NB

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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