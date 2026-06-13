Suspended jailer found dead in Dharwad quarters

Dharwad: A suspended jailer who was recently transferred from Dharwad to Mysuru was found dead in the prison department quarters near the New Bus Stand in Dharwad, triggering shock within the department and among his family members.

The deceased has been identified as Siddaramappa Vaddar, 37. According to sources, he had been placed under suspension nearly two months ago over alleged dereliction of duty. Following the disciplinary action, he was transferred from Dharwad to Mysuru.

However, officials said Siddaramappa had not yet reported for duty at his new posting. Instead, he allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at the departmental quarters where he was residing.

The incident came to light when family members and colleagues noticed that he was not responding to calls. Police and prison department officials later visited the spot and initiated preliminary inquiries.

The death has sparked controversy after Siddaramappa’s wife, Lakshmi, directly blamed Prison Department Director General Alok Kumar for her husband’s death.

Speaking to media persons, she alleged that the suspension and fear of further disciplinary action had pushed him into severe mental distress.

“My husband was constantly worried after being suspended. He believed that more action would be taken against him and that he could even be sent to jail. He repeatedly expressed fear about his future,” she said.

Lakshmi claimed that Siddaramappa was preparing to leave for Mysuru to join duty but wanted to meet his parents before reporting at the new station. She alleged that the pressure created by the departmental proceedings had left him emotionally shattered.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Authorities are expected to examine all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegations made by the family.