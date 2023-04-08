Suspicious Afghan man sneaks into Pak PM’s house

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2023 9:07 pm IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: A suspicious man sneaked inside the house of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif despite tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief executive of the country, which is a highly sensitive site, media reports said on Saturday citing sources.

The sources said that the security personnel deputed at the PM’s house reportedly didn’t know from where did the suspect enter, Geo News reported.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

The sources revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, and had made his way to the PM’s house by passing through three different paths, Geo News reported.

They said that the CTD, police and other security agencies are interrogating the suspect.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage of the suspect and are trying to find out how he had entered the PM’s house, they added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2023 9:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button