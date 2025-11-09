Sussanne Khan remembers her mother Zarine Khan

Mumbai: Interior designer Sussanne Khan, who lost her mother, Zarine Khan, on Friday, took to social media and penned an emotional tribute to her late mother.

Calling her mother ‘her guiding light’, Sussanne shared some lovely memories with Zaine Khan on her official Instagram handle.

Pouring her heart out, Sussanne wrote, “My bestestttttt friend, my God, my life… Our beautiful mummy.. you are always going to be our guiding light (sic).”

Revealing how her mother helped shape the person she has become today, the entrepreneur added, “You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of grace and love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond love, beyond life.. and from now until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you.”

Including several heartbroken and praying hands emojis in the post, she concluded the note saying “P.S You took all our hearts with you.”

Sussanne further added the track “My Way” by Frank Sinatra Willie Nelson in the backdrop.

Many Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sonal Chauhan, Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karishma Tanna offered their love and condolences in the comment section.

Zarine Khan was the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. She is survived by her husband and kids– Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora.

Zarine Khan’s last rites were attended by Sussanne’s formed husband, Hrithik Roshan, Aly Goni and Saba Azad.

A prayer meet will be held on Monday at Mumabi’s JW Marriott.

Several big names from the B-town took to social media to offer their condolences and support to the family.