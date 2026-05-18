Suvendu Adhikari meets senior police officers over Park Circus violence

Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly hurled stones and bricks at security forces at the minority-dominated area on Sunday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th May 2026 2:59 pm IST
Suvendu Adhikari prevented from going to Sandeshkhali by Bengal police
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, May 18, met senior officers of Kolkata Police’s South East Division to review the law and order situation, a day after violence broke out at Park Circus seven-point crossing here, officials said.

Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly hurled stones and bricks at security forces at the minority-dominated area on Sunday.

Trouble erupted during a protest over an alleged anti-encroachment drive in Tiljala area, police said, adding that several persons were detained in connection with the incident.

Subhan Bakery

A large police contingent remained deployed in and around Park Circus on Monday to prevent any further flare-up, officials added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th May 2026 2:59 pm IST

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