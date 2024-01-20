SVBC TV channels to telecast Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony live

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) television channel, Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, will telecast live the Pran Prathistha of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in multiple languages, an official said on Saturday, january 20.

SVBC’s Tamil, Kannada and Hindi television channels, along with its Telugu YouTube channel will telecast the rituals, said the official.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony is scheduled between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on Monday, said the official.

“On this occasion, Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel under the auspices of TTD will telecast the Vedic and spiritual rituals in the Ayodhya temple in its Tamil, Kannada and Hindi channels and also in SVBC Telugu YouTube channel,” said the official in a press release.

SVBC’s Telugu channel will also telecast the rituals till 12 pm on Monday but will take a pause to beam Tirumala Srivari Kalyanam and then resume the Ram Mandir telecast.