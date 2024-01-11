Swachh Survekshan: Hyderabad stands 9th in ‘All India Clean City Five Star’ category

Hyderabad: Telangana’s capital city, Hyderabad, stood ninth in the 2023 Swachh Survekshan Awards under the ‘All India Clean City (Five Star)’ category.

Union Minister Hardeep S Puri presented the award to GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose in New Delhi on Thursday, January 11.

The survey, based on the theme ‘Waste to Wealth’, saw tough competition among more than 4,400 cities in different categories.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held in New Delhi.

The survey carried a total of 9,500 marks. MP’s Indore city secured 4,709.40 marks out of 4,830 under ‘Service Level Progress’ for segregated collection, processing, and disposal of different types of waste, Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) consultant for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Amit Dubey, told PTI.

“A sustainable system of garbage collection, processing and disposal has been developed in Indore. The city’s consecutive success in the National Cleanliness Survey is based on this strong foundation,” he said.

With a complete ban on single-use plastic in Indore, waste generation has reduced here over some time, Dubey said. The ‘3 R’ (reduce, reuse and recycle) centres, cloth bags and utensil ‘banks’, parks developed using reusable things out of waste materials and home composting units have also helped in the reduction of waste in the city, he said.

The waste from 4.65 lakh households and 70,543 commercial establishments is systematically sorted at the primary source and processed and disposed of at different plants in the city, IMC officials said.

Nearly 692 tonnes of wet waste, 683 tonnes of dry waste, and 179 tonnes of plastic waste are collected every day in the city under different categories, they said. For this, around 850 specially-designed vehicles are run across the city having different compartments for bio-waste items like diapers and sanitary napkins.

The waste from households in the city is collected after segregation under six categories at the doorsteps. A ‘Gobar-Dhan’ plant is being run by a company under a public-private partnership (PPP) on 15 acres of land at Devguradiya trenching ground in the city.

It can produce 17,000 to 18,000 kg of bio-CNG and 100 tonnes of organic fertilisers by processing 550 tonnes of wet waste (like fruits, vegetables, and raw meat waste) every day, officials said.

The bio-CNG produced at this plant is used to run 110 city buses, with the fuel being sold to the municipal corporation for Rs 5 per kilogram less than the prevailing market rate, they said.

(With excerpts from PTI)