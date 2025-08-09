Swara Bhasker blasts troll calling her husband Fahad ‘street vendor’

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker, known for her sharp comebacks, recently hit back at a social media user who made a derogatory remark about her politician-husband, Fahad Ahmad. The troll referred to Fahad as a “Chhapri” and a “street vendor from Dongri” while commenting on the couple’s appearance in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The tweet read, “After watching @Parineeti Chopra taking her husband to talk shows for PR, @ReallySwara thought of doing the same. She took his Dongri ka chapri husband to a reality show. Forget PR, his husband was looking like a street vendor from Dongri.”

Sharing screenshots of the tweet and the user’s profile on X (formerly Twitter), Swara schooled the person, pointing out that “Chhapri” is a casteist slur used for a community that fixes thatched roofs.

She wrote, “This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars’ or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist / classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert”

Swara and Fahad are currently part of Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. The couple, who tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act in January 2023, welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, in September the same year.