Swara Bhasker reveals she has ‘sautan’, see her viral tweet here

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who got married to her beau Fahad Ahmad earlier this year, took to her Twitter on Thursday to present her ‘Sautan’ whom she also referred to as her husband’s ‘original spouse’.

So, who is this ‘Sautan’ Swara Bhaskar referring to? Any ideas or guesses?

Taking to her micro-blogging site, Swara shared a series of cute photos in an emotional post for Fahad’s close buddy Arish Qamar on the occasion of his birthday. Swara, Fahad, and Arish’s true companionship was caught in these photographs, which were taken on separate occasions. Some were even taken during their registry wedding, emphasising the bond they shared.

Expressing her gratitude towards Arish Qamar, Swara penned a touching caption, “Happy happy birthday to our friend, comrade & Fahad’s original spouse @arishqamar Thank you for always having our back & being there from the very beginning, for making sure our court papers were submitted in time, for being our witness & for being the best ‘sautan’ ever!” Check out the tweet below.

Happy happy birthday to our friend, comrade & Fahad’s original spouse @arishqamar

Thank you for always having our back & being there from the very beginning, for making sure our court papers were submitted in time, for being our witness & for being the best ‘sautan’ ever! 🤓🤗 pic.twitter.com/mTyTqRMFOv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 25, 2023



Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s love story

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad, the state president of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing in February this year. The couple brought together their worlds, intertwining love, friendship, and politics.

Swara joyfully shared the news on her social media accounts, stating, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first.

And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

In March, the couple celebrated their union with a series of grand ceremonies, including mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali night events. Their love story became the talk of the town as they hosted lavish receptions in both Delhi and Mumbai, graced by numerous celebrities, politicians, and popular personalities. Swara and Fahad’s love radiated, captivating everyone around them.



On the work front, Swara Bhasker’s recent film ventures, including “Jahaan Chaar Yaar,” have showcased her talent and versatility, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her upcoming project, “Mrs. Falani.”