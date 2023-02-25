Swara Bhasker slams Vivek Agnihotri for ‘insulting’ Muslim journalist

Mumbai: ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri has remained in the controversies since the release of the film. Various prominent Bollywood personalities and intellectuals have openly criticised the film. Vivek is now again hitting the headlines for mistaking the recent award with the prestigious award Dada Saheb Phalke. Actually, a Muslim journalist and filmmaker’s conversation on Twitter took a communal turn after latter called former a ‘jehadi pimp.’ The journalist is ALT News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

Most people either extended their support to the filmmaker or journalist but what grabbed eyeballs is Swara Bhasker’s tweet. Swara, who is married to a Muslim politician Fahad Ahmad, took to Twitter to bash the filmmaker for ‘name calling’ and ‘accusing’ Indian Muslims for their religion.

She tweeted, “Vivek Agnihotri name-calling, swearing at, accusing Muslim citizens on public platforms simply because they are Muslim is a glaring example of how vile, poisoned, bigoted & majoritarian our public discourse has become in ‘New India’. Sickening.”

Vivek Agnihotri had earlier shared photos from Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards where his film The Kashmir Files won the ‘Best Film’ award. He was called out for mentioning Dada Saheb Awards instead of Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards which is altogether a different award show.

The filmmaker tweeted that he hate it when puncture repairers pretend to be fact checkers after Zubair tried to tell him the difference between the two award shows. Filmmakers tweet reads, “No, my dear… I don’t hate fact-checkers, I hate when puncture repairers pretend to be fact checkers. Because you are nothing but just a jehadi pimp of India’s enemies & I know very well who is behind you. Har jihadi ka waqt aata hai aur tera waqt jaldi aane wala hai. Sambhal ke raho.”

Journalist Zubair then replied to Vivek Agnihotri , “The words used by you shows your hate towards the Muslim community. DON’T DELETE THIS. Let the World know.” He further re-tweeted the same and then wrote, “Words like “Jihadi” or “Puncture wala” against Muslims were earlier used by faceless Right Wing trolls, It’s now openly being used by Verified trolls like @vivekagnihotri.”