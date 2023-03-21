Swara Bhasker’s Valima lehenga and its Pakistani connection

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker got married to a political activist Fahad Ahmad in a court ceremony in February. The couple held another wedding reception at their family home on Sunday. Fahad was seen wearing a gold kurta paired with a white sherwani and a white and gold dupatta. Swara Bhasker shared the pictures from the wedding reception on her Instagram.

Dressed in a beige lehenga by a Pakistani designer for the Valima celebrations, Swara grabbed eyeballs with a large nose hoop and mata patti. Swara also posted to her Instagram story, thanking the designer for sending the lehenga across borders.

#SwaraBhasker exudes royalty in this stunning lehenga from her wedding reception.❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/OLI9wykWE3 — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 21, 2023

After sharing the pictures of her wedding on Instagram, Swara received congratulatory messages in the comments sections. Netizens praise the looks of bride and groom but a few hate mongers trolled the actress for wearing the Pakistani dress and marrying a Muslim man.

Check out Swara’s wedding pictures below.

The couple attended a number of wedding ceremonies in Delhi as per Hindu and Muslim rituals. The traditional wedding festivities began on March 11 with the Haldi ceremony, which was followed by mehendi, sangeet, and Qawwali night, among other events. Last week, Swara and Fahad hosted a wedding reception that was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and others.

The couple initially registered their wedding in court on January 6, 2023 Under the Special Marriage Act.