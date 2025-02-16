Sweden authorities cremate Salwan Momika’s body after weeks of being unclaimed

Swedish authorities cremated the body of the Iraqi Christian, Salwan Momika weeks after no one came forward to claim it, according to a post by Current Report.

The controversial self-proclaimed “anti-Islam activist” and a notorious Quran burner Salwan Momika was shot dead while streaming live on TikTok in Sweden’s Hovsjo district on January 29.

Following the killing of Momika, Swedish authorities made multiple outreach attempts to his relatives to accept his body. However, after weeks of no response, the authorities followed protocol for unclaimed bodies and performed cremation.

Swedish officials have not publicised details regarding the disposal of his ashes or any additional legal proceedings related to his case.

The cremation marks the final chapter in the life of the Monika who was an Iraqi-Assyrian raised as a Syriac Catholic. His death occurred just hours before a verdict was scheduled to be delivered in a case related to inciting hatred against Muslims and acts of Quran burning.

Salwan Najem, a friend of Salwan Momika, told SVT News channel that he was also threatened and told “You are next”. During the night, Najem spoke to Momika’s girlfriend. “She started crying and said they killed him”, he added.

Since June 28, 2023, 37-year-old Salwan Momika desecrated several copies of the Quran in front of embassies of Muslim-majority countries and mosques in Sweden under police protection.

Momika’s video of burning the Quran sparked international outrage, causing riots and instability in Muslim countries, prompting Sweden to investigate him for allegedly inciting ethnic groups.

Five individuals were arrested in connection with the killing, all of whom were residents of Södertälje ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s. However, the motive behind his reported shooting remains unclear yet, but many believe that Momika’s past controversial actions led to his targeted killing.

Arrest of Momika’s friend

The Stockholm district court on Monday, February 3, delivered a landmark legal decision and convicted Salwan Najem of hate crimes for his anti-Islamic actions that involved desecrating the Quran publicly.

Salwan Najem who was a fellow anti-Muslim campaigner of Momika was also facing charges of inciting hatred against the Muslim community. He was scheduled to present before the Stockholm court on the same day alongside Momika.

During the hearing, the court stated, “Najem maliciously displayed hostility towards Muslims based on their religious faith through four identified events in 2023.” The court’s decision stressed that criticism toward religion stands permissible but his actions went well beyond what constitutes proper debate and critique.

The court imposed a 4,000 kronor (USD 358) fine on Najem alongside a suspended sentence to demonstrate their execution of free speech protection from ethnic and religious hate.