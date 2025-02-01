Killing of Quran burner Salwan Momika: Sweden releases 5 suspects

Momika was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment building in Sodertalje, near Stockholm.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 1st February 2025 7:39 am IST
Sweden releases 5 arrested following killing of Iraqi who carried out Quran burnings
Salwan Momika

Stockholm: Swedish prosecutors said Friday they have ordered the release of five men who were arrested after the fatal shooting of an Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings.

Salwan Momika staged several burnings and desecrations of Islam’s holy book in Sweden in 2023. Videos of the Quran burnings got worldwide publicity and raised anger and criticism in several Muslim nations, leading to riots and unrest in many places.

Also Read
Salwan Momika, Quran-burning provocateur, shot dead during live stream in Sweden

Momika was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment building in Sodertalje, near Stockholm. Five people were arrested in the following hours on suspicion of murder.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Prosecutor Rasmus Öman said in a statement Friday that the suspicions they committed a crime have weakened and he no longer sees a reason to keep them in custody.

The statement added that the suspicions have not yet been dismissed completely and investigators are still looking into what exactly happened and who was behind the killing.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 1st February 2025 7:39 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button