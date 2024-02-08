Sweden to deport Iraqi refugee who desecrated Quran

The Migration Court in Sweden has ordered the deportation of an Iraqi refugee accused of desecrating the Quran on various occasions in Stockholm.

In 2023, 37-year-old Salwan Momika desecrated several copies of the Quran in front of embassies of Muslim-majority countries and mosques in Sweden under police protection.

Also Read Emirates becomes official global airline partner of NBA

Swedish radio station Ekot reported on Wednesday, February 7, that the Migration Court rejected the appeal filed by Momika last year and approved the migration agency’s decision to deport him from the country.

The court ruled that Momika provided false information about his residence permit application, leading to his deportation order, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

🛑 محكمة الهجرة تقضي بترحيله، بعد رفضها استئنافه..



ذكر راديو إيكوت السويدي اليوم، أن محكمة الهجرة رفضت الاستئناف الذي قدمه #سلوان_موميكا الذي حرق العام الماضي نسخاً من #المصحف_الشريف في مدن سويدية مختلفة.

وأيدت المحكمة قرار مصلحة الهجرة بترحيله من #السويد.



وكانت مصلحة الهجرة… pic.twitter.com/6WpB7geZbE — د. عثمان عثمان (@DrOthmano) February 7, 2024

On October 26, 2023, the migration agency decided to deport Momikal but the order could not be implemented due to concerns about torture and inhumane treatment in Iraq. However, he was granted a temporary residence permit.

He obtained a permanent residence permit in Sweden in 2021, which was withdrawn and he was granted temporary residency until April 2024.

In addition to his deportation, Momika is deemed guilty of a serious crime and is prohibited from returning to Sweden for five years, thereby removing him from international protection.

Since June 28, 2023, there has been a rise in incidents of Quran desecration in Sweden and Denmark.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.