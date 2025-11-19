Sweep all mosques, log visitors’ details: Ayodhya BJP leader

Ayodhya: A local BJP leader has demanded regular searching of mosques here and logging visitors’ details, in the wake of the Red Fort blast and ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on November 25.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh has written to the prime minister seeking the immediate closure of all madrasas and Friday prayers in the city.

In his letter dated November 18, the BJP leader demanded that mosques be searched from time to time and details of people visiting them be recorded.

He said all mosques must have CCTV cameras, whose access must be shared with the local police station.

Rajneesh Singh alleged that terrorist elements were operating covertly and expanding their activities by taking cover of religious sites.