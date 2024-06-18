Swiggy introduces ‘Explore’ feature for enhanced food discovery

Hyderabad: India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, Swiggy, has introduced ‘Explore,’ a feature aimed at transforming food discovery for its users.

Addressing the desire for new culinary experiences with ‘aaj kuch naya try karen?’, this innovative feature tackles the common challenge faced by frequent users who feel constrained by their past orders or their familiarity with available options.

‘Explore’ features offer Swiggy users personalized suggestions that range from unexplored restaurants to award-winning eateries, cherished local gems, and trending or most-ordered dishes. Each recommendation is accompanied by compelling reasons and social proof, empowering users to venture into new tastes confidently.

The launch of ‘Explore’ underscores Swiggy’s commitment to enhancing user satisfaction and promoting culinary diversity in India’s vibrant food delivery landscape.

CEO of Food Marketplace Swiggy, Rohit Kapoor, said, “Swiggy has thousands of unique dishes on the platform, yet most users typically repeat the same 8–10 dishes. This isn’t because they’re not open to trying something new, but because there hasn’t been a quick and relevant way to do so.”

While Explore serves as an effective tool for users to discover new restaurants, it also offers restaurants an opportunity to showcase their distinctive offerings. Sharing her experience with the new feature owner of Choux Box Patisserie, Sandhya Seshadri said, “I was relying heavily on social media to get users to try my restaurant. Swiggy is helping us reach more customers via their Explore feature.”