Swiggy launches ‘fasting mode’ for Ramzan, other festive fasts

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2025 12:52 pm IST
Swiggy
Swiggy application

Hyderabad: Food delivery aggregator Swiggy has launched an industry-first ‘fasting mode’ for Ramzan and other festive fasts.

The new feature allows users to pause food delivery notifications during fasting hours.

User-first experience

By launching the feature, the food delivery aggregator aims to reinforce its commitment to building user-first experiences.

The feature will be made available during Ramzan and other festive fasts, such as Navratri.

It will be available throughout the year for various fasting occasions.

How Swiggy’s fasting mode works during Ramzan, other festive fasts

Users can easily enable and disable the setting from the app. Once activated, food notifications will be paused between Suhoor (pre-dawn) and 4 PM for all users observing fasting during Ramzan.

The notifications will automatically resume after fasting hours without users having to turn them back on.

After the fasting hours end, Swiggy will continue to highlight top dishes and special Ramzan meals with discounts.

A similar procedure will be followed during other festive fasts.

