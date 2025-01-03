Switzerland ‘burqa ban’ law comes into effect

Bern: The government of Switzerland implemented the “burqa ban” on Wednesday, January 1, a controversial measure aimed at curbing public displays of facial coverings.

The ban followed a 2021 referendum in which Swiss voters narrowly approved limiting face coverings in public, including the niqab and burqa worn by some Muslim women. In the end, 51.2 percent voted in favour and 48.8 percent voted against.

According to Swissinfo, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) proposed the ban on face-coverings while campaigning on phrases such as “soft extremism”.

The Swiss government initially opposed the ban, arguing that it was not the state’s responsibility to dictate clothing choices, particularly for women. The law was passed in 2021 following the 2021 vote and is now in effect.

It prohibits covering the nose, mouth, and eye in public spaces and private buildings, except in places of worship. The law stipulates that those found to be violating it may be fined up to 1,000 Swiss francs.

The restriction does not extend to planes or diplomatic and consular establishments, and faces may be covered at places of worship and other sacred sites.

Facial coverings will remain permitted for health, safety, native customs, weather conditions, artistic and entertainment grounds, and advertising.

France and Belgium were the first European countries to ban the burqa in public places since 2011, followed by Bulgaria in 2016, China in 2017, Austria in 2017, Denmark in 2018, and Sri Lanka in 2019.